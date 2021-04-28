EOS Force (EOSC) Hits One Day Volume of $267,555.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $267,555.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS Force has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.54 or 0.00323044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00032879 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005834 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

