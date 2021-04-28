EOSDT Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $295,820.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00273967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.01044105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00707545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,528.86 or 0.99935406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.