Epiq Partners LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.