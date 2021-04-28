Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

