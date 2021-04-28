Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $861.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $869.00 to $861.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $827.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $713.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $682.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

