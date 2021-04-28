Equinor ASA (EQNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts expect Equinor ASA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.