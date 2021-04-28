Equinox Gold (EQX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter.

EQX traded down C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,875. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$17.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 92.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.18.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

