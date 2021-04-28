Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

EQT stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 218,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

