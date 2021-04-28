Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 81996 (MDA.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

MDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on 81996 (MDA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$16.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.95. 81996 has a twelve month low of C$14.05 and a twelve month high of C$18.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.33.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.24 million.

