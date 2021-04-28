Equity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $29.51 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $426.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $142,575.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.