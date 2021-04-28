Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

ERIE stock opened at $222.71 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.35.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

