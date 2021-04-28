Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $10.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.97. The stock had a trading volume of 575,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,429. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

