Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) dropped 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.46 and last traded at $71.67. Approximately 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

