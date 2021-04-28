Ether Zero (ETZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $365,275.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.47 million and $365,275.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.62 or 0.05014678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063484 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,367,300 coins and its circulating supply is 181,337,887 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

