Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.00 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $34.42 or 0.00062727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and $2.65 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.15 or 0.04964969 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

