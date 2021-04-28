Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $21.85 on Major Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $156.29 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $21.85 or 0.00040120 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00073440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00833434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00096615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,152,018 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

