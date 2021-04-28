Etsy (ETSY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ETSY opened at $207.49 on Wednesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

