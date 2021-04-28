Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $207.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

