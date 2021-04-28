EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in April

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EuroSite Power stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.