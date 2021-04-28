Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Down 3.9%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 1,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 263,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

EVLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of $637.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

