Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.