Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $8,344,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $6,962,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 605.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

