Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s current price.

EPM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 772,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 169,431 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,127,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 137,810 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 894,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 134,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

