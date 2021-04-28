Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.93 ($35.21).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €30.40 ($35.76) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.81.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

