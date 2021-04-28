Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIF opened at C$39.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.42. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.31%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.