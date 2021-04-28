Exchange Income’s (EIFZF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIFZF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIFZF opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.