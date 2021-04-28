Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 155.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $401.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.82.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

