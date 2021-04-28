Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 70,923 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,623 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 250,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. CSFB cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

