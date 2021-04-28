Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

