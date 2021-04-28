Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $468,000 Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American National Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,143,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

