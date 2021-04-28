Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $553.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

