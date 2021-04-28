Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

