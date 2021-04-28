Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,604 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 530.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,616 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

