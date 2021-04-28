Exeedme Trading 18.7% Lower This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Exeedme has a market cap of $37.68 million and $690,968.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00274741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01031962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00715176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.97 or 1.00133114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

