Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.55.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

