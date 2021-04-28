F3Logic LLC Buys New Shares in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 479,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

GOL stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

