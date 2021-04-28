F3Logic LLC Grows Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

