F3Logic LLC Invests $206,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.23 and its 200-day moving average is $209.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

