F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. F5 Networks updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.360-2.540 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.36-2.54 EPS.

FFIV stock traded down $20.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.92. The company had a trading volume of 84,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.89.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

