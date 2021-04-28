F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.34 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.360-2.540 EPS.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $18.40 on Wednesday, reaching $186.94. The stock had a trading volume of 131,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.11.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

