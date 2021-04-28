Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.56 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.12. The company has a market cap of $864.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

