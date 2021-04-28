Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.10. 31,309,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The firm has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.32. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.