Falconswap (FSW) Price Down 54.8% Over Last 7 Days

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $777,079.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.00865695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.99 or 0.08218780 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars.

