Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%.

Shares of FANUY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. 191,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,608. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

