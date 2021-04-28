FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) announced a — dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect FAT Brands to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 260.0%.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Shares of FAT stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.