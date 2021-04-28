Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FENC. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of FENC opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

