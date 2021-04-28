FIBOS Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIBOS has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and $243,105.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.08 or 0.01030900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00726832 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.98 or 1.00072269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,404,153 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,225,520 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

