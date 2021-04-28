Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

FBND stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41.

