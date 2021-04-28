Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

