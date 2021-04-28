Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 291,980.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $4,870,777,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unity Software by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Unity Software by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $200,813,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of U stock opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824 over the last ninety days.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

